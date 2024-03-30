Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday. The actress threw an intimate bash for close friends and family at a club in Mumbai, which was attended by cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. Television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta also attended the party. Pictures and videos from Chopra’s birthday bash are going viral on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash

For cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash, Priyanka Chopra wore a white bralette with a matching skirt and silver heels. Nick Jonas opted for a printed white shirt, yellow pants, and white sneakers. As the two arrived, they were seen posing for the paparazzi with the birthday girl and Mannara’s sister, Mitali Handa.

Watch videos from Mannara Chopra’s birthday here:

Nick and Priyanka also greeted the paps as soon as they arrived. As the four of them posed, Mannara Chopra’s mother also joined them for a photo. They were later also joined by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. The Chopra family stood together and posed for the camera. Not just that, Priyanka also did a short dance in front of the camera with Mannara.

Advertisement

The birthday girl looked ravishing in a red dress with a plunging neckline that also had a red fabric rose around her neck and heels. One clip also shows the Bigg Boss 17 finalist cutting the birthday cake and feeding her sister Mitali. The latter wore a bling playsuit for the party. Next, she also feeds the cake to her mom. Priyanka Chopra was also seen feeding cake to Mannara.

Besides cousin Priyanka and her husband Nick, popular television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta also attended the birthday party. For the evening, Sargun wore a red shimmery halter neck short dress. Ravi wore a cream-colored pant and a jacket with a black t-shirt underneath. The two arrived hand in hand and posed for the paps.

Here’s the video of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta at Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash:

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: From Akriti Negi to Rushali Yadav; Meet 21 contestants of Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani's show