Sargun Mehta reveals husband Ravi Dubey went through a tough phase before marriage: 'He spiritually evolves from incidents'

The producer couple of the serial Udaariyaan, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, have made no secret of their romantic love story. Ravi planned an elaborate proposal for Sargun on the sets of Nach Baliye, where he knelt down after their performance. Since then, they have been happily married. Recently, in a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, Sargun opened up about the difficult times Ravi faced before their marriage and how he processed these challenges afterwards. She mentioned that Ravi is inclined towards spirituality and connects everything with it.

Sargun Mehta on Ravi Dubey’s Tough Time

In an exclusive chat with Siddharth Kannan, Sargun Mehta opened up about the difficult period in Ravi Dubey’s life. She acknowledged that Ravi has always been open with her, discussing everything in detail. However, his tough phase occurred before she entered his life. She added, “And everybody knows about it also because usne Buddhism jab wo chant kar rahe the to unhone its recorded somewhere so a lot people have heard that incidence of his life. That time of his life (And everyone is aware of it because when he was chanting Buddhism, it was recorded somewhere, so a lot of people have heard about that incident in his life. That time of his life).”

How Ravi looks at his tough times

The Jamai Raja actor views his tough times as blessings, as they have taught him more than his successes. Sargun shed light on how he deals with it, saying, “He is somebody jo har cheez se spiritually evolve ho jata hai. Like he understands it. He understands ki ye mere sath kyu hua, maine isse kya seekha, isse tujhe kya seekhna chahiye Sargun. Ye humne le liye, iska tatv itna. Ab isse humne aage badhenge ab isko kisi aur ko de dete hai apne experience ko. So that somebody else can learn from it (He is someone who spiritually evolves from everything. Like, he understands it. He understands why this happened to me, what I learned from it, what you should learn from it, Sargun. We learned its essence. Now, we will move forward from this, now we give it to someone else, our experience. So that somebody else can learn from it).”

According to Sargun, her husband believes in sharing his experiences so that others can learn from them. She further explains how such shared experiences can give people hope.

Earlier, Ravi Dubey had opened up about his suicide attempt after failing an engineering examination, stating, “If I was not realistic in that moment I would not have committed the most shameful act of my life which was an attempt to end it.”

Sargun on Her Relationship with Ravi

It has been more than a decade since Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey exchanged their wedding vows. Sargun expressed that every day she realizes their relationship is of immense worth and depth. She often wonders how to thank the Almighty enough for bringing Ravi into her life.

She adores everything about her husband. Reflecting on their relationship, Sargun said, “Hum ek doosre ko nahi tang karenge. We are going to put a goal and we are both going to move towards that one dream. Together like hand in hand. Like enjoying that journey of having to be there and be there (We will not bother each other. We are going to set a goal and we both will move towards that one dream. Together, hand in hand. Enjoying the journey of getting there and being there).”

