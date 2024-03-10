It's rare to form real bonds in the entertainment world owing to the constant competition and misunderstandings! But a few friendships like Nia Sharma-Krystle Dsouza, Arjun Bijlani-Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha-Arjit Taneja, and more have sustained and emerged to be best friends of the telly world. Time and again, these BFFs duo have left us speechless with their sense of humor and precious relationship.

Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey tease Rithvik Dhanjani:

Just a few minutes back, Karan Wahi shared a few pictures with Ravi Dubey on his social media handle for his fans and followers. Ravi and Karan looked handsome in an all-black look. These snaps were clicked at a party which was attended by Karan and Ravi and as Rithvik Dhanjani isn't in the city, the actor was unable to attend the bash.

Teasing Rithvik for missing the get-together, Karan Wahi wrote in the caption, "AMAR & AKBAR chilling while ANTHONY is in Singapore on a Teerth Yaatra with Mother Hi @rithvikk_dhanjani We dont MISS YOU."

Take a look at Karan Wahi's post here-

As soon as these pictures were shared by Karan, Ravi Dubey commented praising the former's choice of music for the post. Karan had used Amar Akbar Anthony's song for the pictures. Replying to them, Rithvik Dhanjani commented on the post and wrote, "Kal raat ka nazaara same hi tha bhai….bas fark itna ke Akbar gayab tha."

Take a look at Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani's comments here-

About Karan Wahi's professional life:

Karan Wahi has been a prominent part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Over the years, Karan proved his multi-talented star as he hosted several reality shows, acted in several fictional shows, and also participated in a dance reality show. Due to his hard work, dedication, and talent, Karan has gained a massive fan following and continues to win hearts.

Currently, Karan Wahi is seen in the web show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The show also stars Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh in pivotal roles. In this new fascinating courtroom drama, Karan is seen essaying the character of Virat, whereas Jennifer is seen as Anushka. Raisinghani vs Raisinghani started streaming on February 12 on Sony LIV.

