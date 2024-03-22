Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is buzzing with a hot update! Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranbir Kapoor is locked to play the divine role of Lord Rama in the epic drama. Later, we dropped the casting updates on several other prominent characters - Mata Sita, Raavan, Hanuman, Kaikeyi, Shurpanakha, and Vibhishan. And now, it seems like Nitesh Tiwari has locked another major character in his dream project.

Ravi Dubey joins hands with Nitesh Tiwari for Ramayana

According to reports by The Times of India, Ravi Dubey has been roped in to play the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ravi Dubey is a popular face in the Indian television Industry. He has done several television shows and web shows, thereby proving his ability to nail any role effortlessly. Reportedly, the Jamai Raja actor is now getting his due as Lakshman is among the most prominent characters in the Hindu epic, Ramayana. And his character will be present throughout the runtime.

Earlier, there were several speculations that Chhichhore actor Navin Polishetty would essay the mentioned role. However, now it seems like a mere social media rumor. Ravi Dubey was last seen in JioCinema's web series Lakhan Leela Bhargava (LLB) where the actor pulled off a 28-minute long monologue and proved his mettle. He is best known for several television shows - Stree Teri Kahani, Saas Bina Sasural, Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander, and Jamai Raja, among others. The actor has also been part of several reality shows- India's Best Dramebaaz, Nach Baliye Season 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'll Champs.

About Ramayana movie

Nitesh Tiwari is planning a three-part magnum opus on the epic drama. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi and KGF star Yash have been signed for the roles of Mata Sita and Raavan, respectively. Known for his OG action hero image, Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman while Lara Dutta is doing the role of Kaikeyi. In addition, Rakul Preet Singh has bagged the role of Shurpanakha, while Harman Baweja is reported to be seen in the role of Vibhishan.

Ramayana Trilogy will be jointly directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects of Indian cinema, it will be bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra, and Allu Aravind.

