At the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icon Awards 2024, the TRENDS walk of fame was ablaze with the dazzling presence of some of television's most stylish leading ladies. Everyone turned up in their fashionable best, from Ankita Lokhande to Shehnaaz Gill; let's delve into the fashion chronicles of these iconic actresses as they graced the event with their sartorial splendor.

Ankita Lokhande: Channeling drama with sheer elegance

Gacing the event with an aura of poise and sophistication, Ankita Lokhande captivated onlookers with her dramatic ensemble. As the recipient of the Most Stylish TV Actor (Female) award, she certainly lived up to her title with a show-stopping look that left a lasting impression.

Ankita's choice of attire was a sheer delight as she donned a breathtaking Gavin Miguel floor-length gown. The gown featured intricate details, with black sheer material enveloping her figure and striking blue and yellow fur accents adding a bold pop of color. With each movement, she exuded an air of effortless grace and confidence, captivating all around her.

Completing her ensemble with black stilettos that added a touch of glamour, Ankita opted for classic curls that framed her face with timeless elegance. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with winged eyeliner and nude lips.

Rupali Ganguly: A vision in silver shimmer

Rupali Ganguly made a striking entrance in a mesmerizing silver shimmer saree that gracefully draped around her silhouette. The ethereal glow of the silvery fabric caught every eye, shimmering under the radiant lights. Her choice of attire was a testament to timeless elegance, exuding sophistication with every step she took.

Complementing her saree, Rupali opted for a silver bell-sleeved blouse crafted from sheer net material, adding a contemporary twist to her traditional ensemble. Ditching extravagant jewelry, she adorned her fingers with subtle bling, allowing the saree to take center stage.

Her luscious locks flowed freely down one side, styled in gentle waves that added a touch of effortless glamour to her overall look. With glossy lips and subtle nude eye makeup, the Anupamaa actress epitomized understated beauty, radiating confidence and grace.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Dolled up in pink

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary graced the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icon Awards with an enchanting ensemble that epitomized modern sophistication. Priyanka's choice of attire was nothing short of spectacular, as she dazzled in a thigh-high pink slit gown crafted from shimmery, sheer material. The strapless design hugged her silhouette in all the right places, accentuating her curves. With each step, she radiated confidence and poise.

Completing her look with nude strappy heels that added a subtle touch of sophistication, Priyanka opted for makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. Her subtle yet striking makeup featured glossy lips that glistened under the lights, blush delicately dusted across her cheeks to impart a rosy glow, and lashes adorned with loads of mascara, framing her eyes.

She wore small stone danglers that perfectly complemented the shimmery outfit. The Bigg Boss 16 fame kept her hair open with loose waves.

Shehnaaz Gill: Ravishing in red

Stepping onto the night with unparalleled confidence and flair, Shehnaaz Gill made a statement at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards with her captivating ensemble that exuded timeless glamour. As she graced the event with her presence, all eyes were on her, drawn to the allure of her striking gown and radiant beauty.

Shehnaaz's choice of attire was nothing short of sensational, as she adorned herself in a breathtaking red satin fitted gown that accentuated her every curve with effortless grace. With its plunging neckline, the gown hugged her silhouette like a dream, exuding an air of understated sensuality and undeniable allure.

Complementing her ravishing gown, Shehnaaz opted for bold red lips that added a striking pop of color to her look, further accentuating her undeniable charisma and confidence. Her hair cascaded in beautiful curls, framing her face with soft waves that added a touch of romantic elegance to her overall ensemble.

