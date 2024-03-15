Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash; nominees for Best Actor Female TV

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 are almost here, and excitement is building up! This star-studded event, now in its third edition, will light up the stage at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on March 18, 2024. With anticipation mounting, everyone is eager to see who will take home the awards. The list of nominees has already been announced, adding to the excitement of what promises to be a glamorous and unforgettable evening.

Here, we present you the list of nominees for Best Actor Female TV Category.

The nominees are:

Shraddha Arya (Kundali Bhagya)

Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin 6)

Shivangi Joshi (Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka)

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Sriti Jha (Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye).

Pick your favorite and make sure you don't miss the opportunity to vote.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024: Nominations for the Best Actor Female TV:

1. Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has entertained audiences on both the small and silver screens with her stellar performances. From several TV shows to sharing screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Since 2017, she has been winning hearts with her portrayal of the character Preeta Arora in the popular series, Kundali Bhagya.

2. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known face on TV, earning praise for her roles in shows like Swaragini and Naagin 6. In Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, she portrayed the roles of mother-daughter duo Pratha Gujral and Prathna Gujral, making it the franchise's longest-running season. Naagin 6 was broadcast from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023. Additionally, she has been a part of the Marathi film industry, starring in two films: Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life.

3. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi started her acting career when she was young and rose to fame with the Ekta Kapoor-produced TV series Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, which first aired on July 3, 2023. In the show, Shivangi Joshi played the role of Aradhana Sahni, while Kushal Tandon portrayed Reyansh Lamba.

4. Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is among India's top TV actresses, known for playing powerful roles on-screen. Ganguly gained widespread popularity with her role as Monisha in the beloved series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. However, her popularity reached new heights when she stepped into the lead role in Anupamaa, alongside Sudhanshu Pandey and Leela Shah, earning her even more praise and recognition. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney Hotstar.

5. Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha's television career is defined by her talent and widespread popularity. The actress gained fame in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, among others. She also had a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Arjit Taneja. In Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja take on the lead roles, with Sriti portraying Amruta. The show premiered on November 27, 2023, and has garnered a huge fan following for its engaging storyline.

VOTE here for your favorite.



