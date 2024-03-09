Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for years and still manages to engage the audience with its dramatic plot and unexpected twists. The cast of the show has undergone significant changes since its inception. However, the show undeniably led to breakthroughs for several actors, including Shivangi Joshi. It solidified her status in the industry, and later, Shivangi appeared as the lead in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

In both shows, Shivangi Joshi created magic on screen with her acting skills and mesmerizing beauty. However, while she was paired opposite Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress appeared as the female lead in Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon. The audience loved both pairs and was moved by their on-screen chemistry.

Pinkvilla recently organized a poll, asking readers to vote for the actor who looked best with Shivangi Joshi. Moshin Khan and Kushal Tandon were in the race, and now we have the results. While the actress looked promising with both actors, one has to win. Let's dive into the results.

Moshin Khan emerges as the winner

The winner of the Pinkvilla poll, which we organized for the readers to vote for the actor with whom Shivangi looked best, is none other than Mohsin Khan. Based on the results of 385 voters, the actor came out as the winner with 51 percent of the votes. So, fans have eventually declared Shivangi and Mohsin as their favorite pair.

Advertisement

Speaking of Kushal Tandon, the actor received 49 percent of the votes, thereby giving close competition to Mohsin Khan. Well, the results declare that viewers loved Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi together, but Kartik and Naira's chemistry has spread more magic.

Have a look at the results here:

For those who are uninitiated, it was in the second generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi signed the dotted lines as the lead couple. Be it cute little fights or walking on challenging paths, the duo rocked, thereby becoming one of the most favorite and memorable pairs in the industry.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Poll Result: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan aka Naira-Kartik emerge as show's favorite duo