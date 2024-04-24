Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is quite popular among the masses. The show which went on air in 2009, has never failed to captivate the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It is currently in its fourth generation with Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi playing the central roles. In the coming episodes of the drama, Abhira will be heartbroken after facing rejection from Armaan. She is in a contractual marriage to Armaan, who harbors feelings for his sister-in-law, Ruhi.

Armaan pushes away Abhira

The recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai showcased Ruhi bringing Charu’s secret affair with her boss, Dev to the forefront. The situation becomes troublesome for Abhira, who already knows about Charu’s truth.

As Ruhi exposes the same, the entire Poddar family goes against Abhira and begins blaming her for concealing the fact that Charu is in love with her boss. While Kaveri falls ill due to the turmoil in her family, Manisha raises her hand on Charu.

Armaan also opposes Abhira and shouts at her. He says that he is not interested in seeing her face. When Abhira makes an effort to have a word with Armaan, he angrily pushes her away. With no one on her side, a broken Abhira vanishes. To win over Armaan, Ruhi looks after an ailing Kaveri. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In another gripping turn of events, Abhira finally professes her love for Armaan during Gangaur celebrations. She arranges a romantic date night to express her feelings. However, Armaan bluntly rejects Abhira’s proposal and goes on to humiliate her.

Advertisement

Now, Abhira and Armaan’s worries are going to increase further as the truth of their marriage deal will be revealed before the family. They face Vidya’s wrath post this exposure.

Here’s a major highlight from recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been grabbing some of the top spots on the TRP charts ever since it premiered on TV. The show presently stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the roles of Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is backed by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira is shattered after Armaan rejects her love proposal