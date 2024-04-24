Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 24, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Armaan yelling at Abhira for hiding Charu’s affair with her boss Dev from the entire family. Abhira stands for Charu and says that there is nothing wrong with falling in love. Armaan opposes Abhira’s views and states that Charu should have thought about the Poddars. He scolds Abhira for not stopping Charu despite knowing her secret. Armaan asks Abhira to not show her face to him and his family. He leaves angrily and breaks the heart which Abhira got for him. Abhira picks up the broken pieces of heart and starts crying.

Ruhi asks everyone to sleep as she will stay back and take care of Kaveri. Vidya intervenes and offers to look after Kaveri. However, Ruhi remains stubborn to be by Kaveri’s side. Madhav asks Vidya to come with him. Vidya feels Kaveri is not bothered about Charu and it is something else which is troubling her. She asks Armaan to go and take some rest. He says he won’t be able to sleep.

Abhira gets emotional as she recalls all the accusations that Poddars put on her. She watches Ruhi taking care of Kaveri. Kaveri asks Ruhi if there is someone at the door. Abhira hides. Ruhi doesn’t take Abhira’s name thinking that it might increase Kaveri’s tension. Abhira remembers Armaan’s harsh words for her and goes on to hide herself in the cupboard Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Manish gets worried about Abhira as he senses her problem. Swarna says they can’t go to Kaveri's place late at night. Manish decides to call Abhira. Swarna stops him.

Advertisement

Abhira gets emotional and wonders why she is held responsible for Charu’s mistake. She says everyone hates her and feels there is no place for her in the Poddar family.

Armaan spots Ruhi in the kitchen and asks her why she is still awake. She replies that even he didn’t sleep. Ruhi asks Armaan what is bothering him. He shares that he is unable to deal with Abhira. The moment he feels she is settling down in the family, she commits some mistake. Ruhi tells Armaan that Abhira will never fit in their family. She asks him to part ways with her for the sake of his family. Armaan looks for Abhira. Ruhi says she also didn't see her.

Armaan scolds Abhira as he finds her in the cupboard. The two begin arguing. After getting the keys and opening the cupboard, Armaan lifts Abhira in his arms and takes her out. Abhira asks Armaan to support Charu’s relationship with Dev. He tells Abhira to focus on her studies as she is there only for three months and after that, they will go separate paths.

Aryan, Krish, Kiara and Sanjay overhear Abhira and Armaan discussing their contractual marriage. Sanjay goes to reveal the same to Kaveri. Krish tries to stop him and divert his attention by talking about Charu’s marriage. But Sanjay manages to reach Kaveri. As he enters Kaveri’s room, Ruhi informs him that she is sleeping right now. Sanjay says that he will come again. Ruhi tries to know what happened but Aryan, Krish and Kiara don't tell her anything.

Abhira goes to Armaan’s secret place and tries to erase her name from the bench. She assumes that Armaan doesn’t love her and he just sees her as a responsibility. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Apr 22: Abhira finds a way to confess her feelings for Armaan