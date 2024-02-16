Kevin Almasifar is known for his stints, in reality shows like Roadies season 18 and he also participated in Splitsvilla X3 (13). Kevin had an unexpected eviction from both Roadies and Splitsvilla. While he was performing brilliantly in Roadies, one bad performance of his team got him eliminated. Talking about Splitsvilla X3, Kevin emerged as a winner in almost the entire show, however, during the last few weeks, he got physical with Shivam Sharma and was thrown out of the show.

In a recent podcast with Bhavya Singh, Kevin spoke about his eviction from Splitsvilla.

Kevin Almasifar talks about Prince Narula's slap incident in Splitsvilla

In a candid chat with Bhavya Singh for her podcast, Kevin Almasifar spoke about getting violent with Shivam Sharma on Splitsvilla 13 and getting eliminated from the show as the act was against the rule. In the interview, Almasifar shared that he tried to defend himself during the altercation with Shivam which went overboard. However, Prince Narula went ahead to slap a contestant during his Splitsvilla season and he was not evicted from the show.

For the unversed, Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput won Splitsvilla 13.

Have a look at Kevin Almasifar's podcast with Bhavya Singh-

Sharing more about the incident, Kevin revealed that he regrets his actions against Shivam and mentions that he wished he had controlled himself back then. He recalled, "I could have controlled myself at that moment. Like I did say it was a reaction. It was a reaction when I hit Shivam, but I could've controlled myself at that moment. I just had so much hate and anger in my head. I didn't want to hurt him but I just wanted to show him that whatever you do is talk and whatever I can do is 'this'."

Kevin Almasifar and Shivam Sharma's fight

Kevin Almasifar and Shivam Sharma never saw eye to eye during their stint in Splitsvilla 13. They had different friends and always locked horns with each other in almost all tasks. The animosity grew to the next level during the last few episodes of the show and amidst a task, Kevin used his MMA trick to pin Shivam down on the floor. The production intervened during the incident and Shivam had to take medical aid which was followed by Almasifar's exit from the show.

Prince Narula slapped Shivam Babbar

In Splitsvilla 8, Prince Narula went ahead to slap Shivam Babbar for his objectionable behavior. While getting violent isn't allowed in a reality show's format, Prince not only remained in the show, but he also went ahead to win the same.

Prince Narula and Kevin Almasifar both rose to fame with their stints in Roadies and Splitsvilla. Prince received a lot of fame for his performances in the show and went ahead to win these shows along with winning other reality shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9.

Kevin Almasifar in Roadies

Kevin was a part of Roadies 18 wherein he belonged to Nikhil Chinnapa's gang. He was one of the promising contestants. His friendship with another contestant Arushi Chawla was quite talked about in the show. Having a strong personality and brighter chances, he couldn't go ahead in the show as he faced a vote out.

The recent season of Roadies

The recent season of Roadies was won by Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty's team, Vashu Jain won the show. He was previously on Prince Narula's team.

