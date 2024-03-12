Bigg Boss relationships that turned into real-life commitments: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

Bigg Boss has served as a great platform for all the contestants, in terms of giving them good work exposure after the conclusion of this reality show. Over the years, the show has introduced many excellent talents to the industry, who are currently flourishing in their careers and have become popular actors. Apart from this, Bigg Boss is also famous for its controversies and love affairs, some of which turn out to be short, while others evolved into serious commitments. Let’s talk about such couples stories who are still in a relationship even after the years following the conclusion of Bigg Boss's respective seasons. These famous couples have proved that their love was not for TRP, but it holds real emotions.

The couple made by Bigg Boss but are now together, sailing the real-life ship:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

The power couple from Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, are madly in love with each other. They first met in the Bigg Boss house and thereafter fell in love. Their romance started with them exchanging love glances and friendly talks; soon, their bond grew, and at another instance, Karan went down on his knees and declared his love for the actress. The audience got to see their romance on the biggest reality show, and thereafter, Karan hosted the reality show Temptation Island India. While hosting the show, Kundrra mentioned that he believes a lot in this show because he found his life partner on the reality show. Later, in an episode where Tejasswi made a guest appearance, Karan mentioned that he cannot sleep without her now while talking about their relationship. Currently, both Karan and Tejasswi keep their fans posted about their life updates while giving a sneak peek into their adorable relationship, while giving major couple goals.

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine and Aly first met on Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2018, where their friendship began. Soon, they both got close to each other qne developed a strong bond of friendship. Jasmine realized her feelings for Aly and confessed them to him, to which the actor initially denied and asked her to maintain their friendship for several reasons, including their different religions. Later, when the duo entered the house of Bigg Boss, Goni recognized his feelings for her, moving beyond denial to admit his love during a task in Bigg Boss 14 where, amid loud sound, he gently took off his microphone, leaned in, and confessed his love for her. Since then, there's no looking back for the couple. They mentioned they will get marrier whenever it feels right for them, emphasizing that their decision to wed will be for their own happiness and not to please others.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Discussing enduring love tales, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are notable examples. The couple was already in a relationship before joining the Bigg Boss house in season 9. Despite the tumultuous environment, their bond remained unshaken. Although the couple started dating a few months before they entered Bigg Boss, Rochelle fell for Keith’s intelligence, culminating in a private wedding ceremony in 2018. The duo welcomed their child in 2023. The two of them showcased their chemistry on the Bigg Boss which brought them immense fame.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

Both Kishwer and Suyyash met each other on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ekk Kahaani, where Rai used to come to the sets to meet Vivian D’Sena to make him hear his songs. It was this time when Kishwer was impressed with his songs, and they exchanged numbers. They both entered together in the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 9, where their relationship and undeniable chemistry were later showcased to the world. The couple supported and took a stand for each other throughout the journey. Suyyash has also expressed how Bigg Boss has always given to him and has not taken anything from him. The couple took significant time to know each other, and the age gap has never been the talk of difference between them, as Suyyash is younger than Kishwer. The duo tied the knot in 2016 after five years of dating, and in 2021, they welcomed their first child.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The King of reality shows fell in love with actress Yuvika Chaudhary inside Bigg Boss 9. Initially, they were strangers when they entered the house, but Prince wanted to take it forward by confessing his love for Yuvika. The actress however wanted to take some time before moving forward with the decision. She later shared that she initially doubted Prince Narula's intentions inside the house, warning him that if his friendliness was aimed at boosting ratings, then she was the wrong girl for it. Despite her doubts, Prince's feelings proved to be genuine. He frequently asked her to speak more so that she could stay in the show longer, allowing them to spend more time together. Their relationship is among the few that truly blossomed on a reality show. Yuvika was pleasantly surprised when she was approached by Prince’s family for marriage while he was still inside the show, at that moment she realized that they were destined to be together.

