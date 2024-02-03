Jhanak Is a Hindi television show that features Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, Chandani Sharma, Rishi Kaushik, and Dolly Sohi in pivotal roles. It started a few days back on Star Plus and has been performing decent in terms of content and viewership. However, as per the recent reports, actress Dolly Sohi has quit Jhanak.

Dolly Sohi is battling cancer

Dolly Sohi has become the talk of the town after she quit the Jhanak show. The actress was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year in September and has been battling it. However, even in her tough times, she kept a positive approach to life. But now she has decided to quit the show and mentioned undergoing radiation and chemotherapy sessions.

Reportedly, Dolly ignored her health issues for a couple of months, but now the problem has reached such an extent that quitting Jhanak is the decision she took recently. Speaking up about her health, Dolly Sohi said that she had to quit the show because she wanted to focus on her health.

Dolly Sohi's recent social media post:

Explaining more about her situation, she revealed working during the chemotherapy but undergoing radiation had made things different. Dolly added, "It was not possible to continue working for a daily soap, and so I decided to quit." Sharing her condition, the Jhanak actress Explained feeling weak due to the radiation and the radiation cycles have made it difficult for her to work. Lastly, Sohi expressed her desire to get back to work once she regains strength and recovers.

For the unversed, Dolly Sohi is known for playing the lead in shows like Bhabhi and Kalash. She returned to television with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani. In addition to this, the actress appeared in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and others.

Before marking a new journey on Jhanak, Dolly Sohi was seen in Parineeti and Sindoor Ki Keemat. When she is hopeful about her recovery and looking forward to resuming her normal life once again.

Keep an eye on us for more updates!