The massive fanbase of Prince Narula and rapper Honey Singh (popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh) will soon be on cloud nine as these talented personalities have come together for a project. Yes, Prince and Honey Singh have joined hands on an exciting project. Without revealing much about it, the two surely left fans excited by announcing it on Instagram.

Prince Narula and Honey Singh collaborate:

A few hours back, Prince Narula dropped a few pictures on his Instagram handle with rapper Honey Singh. In these snaps, the two have donned all-black quirky outfits and look dapper as they strike pose together. Sharing these photos with his fans and followers, Prince announced their collaboration in the caption section of this post. The caption read, "Kuch toh fatega or jald fatega Bluetooth k time se fan ab bhai @yoyohoneysingh @namohstudios @yudiivats @gauravgrover0033 @itssaloniarora @sheradhaliwal1."

Take a look at Prince Narula and Honey Singh's post here-

Replying to Prince's post, Honey Singh wrote, "Mera tiger bhai har har mahadev jald hi saath mein."

Take a look at Honey Singh's comment-

This collaboration announcement has certainly sparked a lot of enthusiasm! The comment section is ablaze with fans expressing their excitement through amazing comments.

About Prince Narula:

Prince Narula has gained immense popularity as the ultimate champion of reality shows. This talented star has conquered the hearts of audiences by emerging victorious in numerous reality shows such as MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. Not only that, but Prince has also showcased his leadership skills as a gang leader in MTV Roadies 14, MTV Roadies 15, MTV Roadies 16, MTV Roadies 17, MTV Roadies 18, and MTV Roadies 20.

Throughout his career, he has been a part of many reality shows and has made guest appearances on several programs. Prince has also been featured in multiple music videos. On a personal note, Prince is happily married to actress Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for a while. In case you didn't know, Prince and Yuvika found love while participating in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 9.

Prince has a massive 4.9 million followers on his Instagram handle. His feed is flooded with interesting reels and romantic posts with his wifey.

