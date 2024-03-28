Good looks, good looks, and good looks! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the rare actresses who manages to do justice to this compliment. With her heart-winning sartorial picks and her impressive acting prowess, the diva has been ruling the industry. Her alluring social media posts never fail to grab eyeballs and today was nothing different!

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns in golden outfit:

A few hours back, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dropped some stunning photos from her recent photoshoot and we can't take our eyes off them. Dripping in gold, the actress defines gorgeousness in every way and looks breathtaking as she poses for the snaps here.

Priyanka chose to wear a stunning mini dress that was embellished with golden crystals and tassels. The strapless corset style of the dress hugged her curves in all the right places, while the layers of tassels added a touch of elegance. With its fringe detailing and full embellishments, this outfit is the perfect choice for a glamorous and unforgettable special event.

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's PICS here-

The Bigg Boss 16 fame accessorized her sparkling ensemble with golden bracelets, rings, and earrings. To complete her look, she chose a golden stiletto. She opted for a wavy hairstyle and chose a glam makeup that perfectly complements her outfit.

But do you know the whopping cost of this dazzling ensemble? Priyanka's outfit costs Rs 42,500. Yes, you read that right! This outfit will be an excellent choice if you wish to make heads turn for your elegance and style!

Well, this is not the first time when she flaunted her amazing style statement. The Udaariyaan actress' social media is flooded with her jaw-dropping photos.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's upcoming project:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has completed the shooting of her upcoming web show, Dus June Ki Raat. She recently shared a sneak peek of the show on social media, leaving her fans excited for its release. Priyanka is known for her exceptional acting skills and is all set to win the hearts of the audience once again with her performance in this web series.

Produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor, this will be Priyanka's first web show. She will be sharing the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor for the first time. Dus June Ki Raat will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji.

