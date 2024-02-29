Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak has reached one of its major high points. The show recently witnessed Raj and Poornima getting married while Shaina is all set to take revenge on Poornima for stealing the love of her life. Pinkvilla brings you an exclusive update about the show. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is all set to take a leap. As per the new promo of the show, Poornima is all set to die in an accident. After the tragedy, the show will head for a leap.

Riddhi Sharma to enter Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

As per highly placed sources, actress Riddhi Sharma is all set to be a part of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak post-leap. She will be seen playing the character of Raj's daughter Kuhu. The child actress is best known for her performances in projects like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Khuda Haafiz 2, Bachchan Pandey, and Salaam Venky among others.

When contacted, Riddhi's father confirmed the buzz with us. The post-leap story is set to unfold from the first week of March.

Have a look at the new promo of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak-

New promo of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

In the new promo of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Raj, and Poornima can be seen traveling in a car while Raj drives the same. The duo meets with a horrifying accident. In the backdrop of the promo, Raj and Poonima (Trupti Mishra) talk about their eternal love. Raj asks Poornima to promise her that she will never leave him ever. She replies that even if she isn't able to fulfill the promise, she will reincarnate to be with him.

The promo suggests that Poornima will soon be reincarnated after her demise and will return for Raj.

More about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

The show recently witnessed a new entry of actress Madirakshi Mundle. The actress is playing a negative role in the show for the first time. The show stars Karam Rajpal as the main lead.

