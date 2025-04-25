EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan recalls first day of shoot with Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, reveals why he found CID sets different

Parth Samthaan recently joined CID as ACP Pradyuman, and fans are going frenzy over his new avatar. The energy on the show is at its peak. The actor was recently roped in to play the role of the new ACP after Shivaji Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman, exited the show. While talking to us, Parth shared his experience of being part of this cult show, recalled his first day on set, and revealed why he thinks the sets of CID are different from other sets.

While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan shared that it felt "different and odd" as he wasn't expecting to be part of CID. He mentioned how people are "amazed and impressed" by the work he has taken up as an actor. He also said that it is a "blessing" to be part of a cult show like CID . The actor said, "I wouldn't say that it is something I was looking for because it is not my genre. I have always done rom-com, romantic drama, intense drama, or intense romance. This is a very cop-detective sort of thriller series."

Parth mentioned that every aspiring actor wishes to play a "cop" at some point in their career, and he has now ticked that off his wish list. Recalling his first day of shooting for CID, Parth revealed that he shot with Daya ( Dayanand Shetty ) and Abhijeet ( Aditya Srivastava ). He disclosed that he addresses them as "sir" off-screen, as he has to call them by their names on-screen.

Speaking about the environment on the CID sets, Parth revealed that the CID set is the "most chilled out and relaxed set." He even shared a lesser-known fact about the set, mentioning that all the actors share a common makeup room. He described a "hall" with mirrors and a dining table in the center.

The 34-year-old actor revealed that all the CID cast members spend their day in that hall when not shooting. Unlike other sets, Parth said that CID actors don’t have their own personal vanity vans. He added,

"This is the kind of unity I was amazed to see here. This is not seen on other shows. I was very impressed by it."

He mentioned how this habit has taught him the value of unity.

When asked about his bond with Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava off-screen, Parth called himself their "student" and shared that he is learning from their vast experiences.

Parth also discussed his mother's reaction to watching him portray ACP Pradyuman. He mentioned that while she loves watching him on CID, she finds it difficult to understand the storyline. However, she still enjoys the show.

The second season of CID premiered on December 21, 2024.

