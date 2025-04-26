EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Hiten Tejwani and his character Nitin from Meri Bhavya Life have similar traits? Here's what it is

Popular actor Hiten Tejwani is set to charm us with his on-screen presence once again. The actor will now be seen as Nitin Jaiswal in the upcoming drama Meri Bhavya Life. His character is a self-made man who is proud of everything he has achieved on his own. Hiten also revealed resonating with the character, as Nitin loves his family just like Hiten. Sharing the most interesting aspect of his character, Hiten mentioned that even though he has made a lot of money and is a well-known businessman, someone quite respected in Bhopal, he still remains grounded.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Hiten Tejwani spoke about his character's traits and mentioned that despite being successful, his character is not shown to be arrogant. The actor said, "He’s a very positive person, grounded, and someone who holds strong family values and beliefs. He dreams of passing on his legacy to his son. Like most fathers, he wants his son to take over the family business. But whether the son actually wants to do it or not, that’s something you’ll have to watch and find out."

The actor explained that his character doesn’t care about how someone looks or what their outer appearance is. He values people for who they are on the inside, for their qualities, their character, and how they treat others.

He further said, “He believes in staying humble and wants his son to learn the same values: to respect others and treat people well. Now, Nitin doesn’t like when people judge others just because someone is overweight or doesn’t look a certain way. That’s something he’s trying to teach his son—to respect people for who they are, not how they look. That’s a big part of his personality and growth in the story.”

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star further disclosed how, for his character, Nitin, family always comes first. Hiten said, "He respects all the elders in the house and follows traditional values. And apart from that, friendship is also very important to him. He has a close friend, and you’ll see how far he is willing to go to support him—whether it’s helping him in a tough time or just being there when needed. These small, meaningful traits make him a very rooted and lovable character."

Just like his character, Hiten too is a positive person who believes in family values. He said, “For me, just like Nitin Jaiswal, family always comes first. So in many ways, I really relate to him as a character. Nitin definitely wants his son to carry forward his legacy, but at the same time, he would be equally happy if his son chose to do something meaningful, something that brings him success and satisfaction.”

“At the end of the day, he just wants the best for his son. And yes, just like Nitin loves his family deeply, I also love my family a lot. So these are a few beautiful qualities that we both share,” he added.

Apart from Hiten Tejwani, Meri Bhavya Life stars Prisha Dhatwalia, Karan Vohra and more in lead roles.

