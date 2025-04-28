Is Aamir Ali dating the mystery girl he was seen with at Holi party? Actor breaks silence

Aamir Ali, known for being in the Television industry for a long time, recently made headlines for his personal life. The actor has been in the news for being in a relationship with a mystery girl. In March 2025, Aamir was spotted with a girl at a Holi bash, which grabbed eyeballs. Later, it was confirmed that it was actress Ankita Kukreti who was with him. After this, rumors were rife that both are dating. Now, finally, Aamir has reacted to rumors and indirectly confirmed his relationship.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aamir Ali was asked about his viral photos with Ankita Kukreti, which led to their dating rumors. Commenting on the same, Aamir explained how she was the "mystery girl" for some time. The actor continued, "And the best was the way they had shot us together, and then it went viral. It's their job, they can and will always speculate."

When asked if he and Ankita were in a relationship, the actor dropped a subtle hint, without denying it. He said, "As of now, I am not denying anything, but she is very close to me." Aamir further shared that Ankita is the closest person in his life. He called Ankita 'pretty' and mentioned that she is starting her career in the industry.

Aamir added, "We are very close to each other, and that’s about it." The FIR actor revealed that he is open to falling in love again and stated how a few hurdles won't stop him from finding love.

Speaking about Aamir Ali's personal life, the actor was married to actress Sanjeeda Sheikh for 8 years before they officially divorced in 2020. The two actors have a 7-year-old daughter named Ayra, who lives with Sanjeeda.

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in a web show, Doctors.

