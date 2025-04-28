PICS: Ankit Gupta purchases swanky car worth more than Rs 2 crore; did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary congratulate him?

Ankit Gupta, the popular actor of the telly town, is now a proud owner of a swanky car worth more than Rs 2 crore. The actor shared this big news with his fans and followers on his social media account by sharing a few pictures of his new car. Ankit and his rumored girlfriend, actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, have been in the news for their alleged breakup. While both never confirmed their relationship, rumors of their separation arose after both unfollowed each other.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram account, Ankit Gupta dropped a few glimpses, flaunting his new purchase. In these photos, the actor can be seen kissing his car as he welcomes this new automobile. Ankit has purchased a Range Rover that ranges from Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore. Sharing this post, in the caption, he expressed gratitude for his fans, followers and everyone for their constant support. Ankit wrote, "Welcome home!!!!!! I wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart, to all who helped me to reach here (all my fans, friends and family)."

Take a look at Ankit Gupta's post here-

After this post was shared, several friends and celebrities congratulated Ankit for his new purchase. Karan V Grover wrote, "Proud of u brother … well earned well deserved well done." Rajiv Adatia commented, "Congrats, bro!!" Abhishek Kujmar wrote, "Aap har khushi deserve karte ho ankit bhai," Tina Datta commented, "Heartiest congratulations, budz.. you deserve it all," and so on; the congratulatory messages continued.

Advertisement

Amid this, fans couldn't spot Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's reaction to this post. While the actress did not comment on Ankit's post, she didn't like it either.

Speaking about their separation indirectly, Ankit had recently told the media, "Whatever it is, it has always been between two people. It is between two people, and it always will be. We cannot allow, nor do we allow, any third person to get into our... whatever it (equation) is."

Amidst these rumors, Ankit even stepped away from Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, a show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, which starred him and Priyanka in lead roles.

Speaking about his last project on television, Ankit was last seen in Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks silence on breakup rumors with alleged boyfriend Ankit Gupta