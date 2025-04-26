SHOCKING upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Udne Ki Aasha, and more shows will make your jaw drop

Entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment! Your favorite shows are set to take you on a rollercoaster ride of drama that will keep you hooked. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa, Udne Ki Aasha, and more, the storylines of these hit shows are about to take exciting turns that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Promos for a few shows, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming twists, are already out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, has recently seen a slight dip in its ratings. However, the storyline is now gearing up for an intriguing twist.

According to a report from Bollywood Life, the upcoming episodes will showcase major drama unfolding in the Poddar household. Abhir and Charu’s extramarital affair will be exposed, leading to conflicts between Armaan and Abhira. Abhir is determined to divorce Kiara, and Abhira supports his decision. However, Armaan disagrees, believing that Abhir should be punished and held accountable for his actions. This disagreement will further deepen the rift between Armaan and Abhira.

As reported by Bollywood Spy, Ruhi will undergo a change of heart. Initially seeking to get closer to Armaan, she will realize her mistake. Ruhi will then take steps to reconcile Armaan and Abhira, putting aside her own feelings.

Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, Anupamaa promises unexpected twists in the upcoming episodes. According to the recently released promo, Raahi lashes out at Anupama for staying connected to Raghav. She reminds Anupama that she had warned her to stay away from Raghav, as he wants to kill her. Raahi fumes with anger when she learns that Anupama saved Raghav’s life, despite Raghav's intention to harm Raahi.

Anupama apologizes to Raahi, but Raahi refuses to listen. She reminds Anupama that in the past, she also neglected both her and Anuj because of her family, and now, once again, she is doing the same. Anupama is left shocked by Raahi’s words. Raahi warns Anupama to take care of her relationships and angrily walks away. Anupama breaks down, and Prem witnesses Raahi’s outburst.

In the upcoming episodes, fans will witness the growing strain between Raahi and Anupama due to Raghav. It will be interesting to see how they resolve their differences.

Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, is all set to deliver interesting twists as the show begins to unveil Roshini’s secrets. Sayli tells Sachin that she heard Krish addressing Roshini as his mother. Sachin tries to reassure Sayli, suggesting that she might have misunderstood, as Roshini is Krish’s aunt. He even advises Roshini not to misunderstand the situation.

However, Sachin himself later hears Krish calling Roshini "mother," leaving both Sayli and Sachin in shock. Sachin confronts Roshini, but she remains speechless. As Roshini’s truth stands on the verge of being exposed, it will be intriguing to see how this revelation impacts Sayli and Sachin’s lives.

Jhanak

Jhanak and Anirudh’s lives are about to take opposite turns once again. As Jhanak moves out of Kolkata to start a new life with someone else, Anirudh unknowingly re-enters her life, leading to even more complications. It will be interesting to see whether Jhanak and Anirudh will find their way back to each other or not.

Starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, the show has remained a fan favorite.

