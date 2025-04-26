Shubhangi Atre reveals reason for divorce from late ex-husband Piyush Poorey: ‘Our separation was a result of…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, passed away at the age of 48 on April 16, 2025, after a long battle with liver cirrhosis. His sudden demise has left Shubhangi numb and emotional. Now, in a new interview, Shubhangi recalled speaking to Piyush on the day of his demise. The actress also revealed a big reason for her separation from her ex-husband. Shubhangi recalled praying for his recovery after calling him on April 16.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shubhangi Atre revealed that she will go to her ex-husband Piyush Poorey's house in Indore to be with his family. She shared, "I’m emotional and numb right now. I want to remember Piyush for all the good things. I’ll be going to Indore soon to be with his family." Shubhangi disclosed that their daughter, Ashi, who is studying in the US, will finish her final exams and will return to Mumbai, and they will then depart for Indore.

After the news of Shubhangi's ex-husband Piyush's demise surfaced online, several criticized the actress. She mentioned how people easily criticize without knowing the full story. She then disclosed that 'alcohol addiction' was the reason for her divorce from Piyush. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor said, "They assume I left him due to my success, but that’s not true. Our separation was a result of years of struggle. I didn’t leave because I became successful; I left because his alcohol addiction took a toll on our lives."

Shubhangi, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi, revealed how she tried hard to save her marriage, but it was beyond her control. She even said that Piyush was in rehab, but still, it didn't work for him. Shubhangi mentioned that their families also tried to help him, but 'alcohol addiction' destroyed him.

The Chidiya Ghar actor revealed that she wanted to assure the well-being of their daughter, Ashi, and thus she decided to part ways. Shubhangi thus decided to part ways with Piyush. She said, "It wasn’t a decision made overnight. Things started going wrong around 2018-2019, and it eventually led to the divorce."

Shubhangi shared that she was cordial with Piyush and his family even after their divorce. She disclosed that she even encouraged her ex-husband to seek help after they parted ways.

For the uninformed, the couple had been married for 22 years before finalizing their divorce earlier this year on February 5, 2025.

