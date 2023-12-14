EXCLUSIVE: Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra locked for new show

Pinkvilla is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television. As the year marches towards it's end, many producers are working on new shows which will hit the TV screens in the new year. We've learned about an exciting new project being rolled out for the viewers' entertainment.

As per sources, a renowned production house, BBC, is all set to weave an interesting story of love, faith, and drama for the audiences.

Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra bag a new show

A little birdie informed us that the show will be loosely based on reincarnation. Our highly-placed sources informed us that actors Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra have been roped in to play the lead roles in the show. We have also learned that as the story catches pace, the female lead character dies and is reincarnated.

When contacted, Karam Rajpal said, "I am in talks with the makers. I can't reveal anything at the moment."

We dialed Trupti's number, and her mother said, "Yes, Trupti is doing the said show."

Have a look at Karam Rajpal's funny reel from the Instagram

Advertisement

Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra's previous projects

Karam Rajpal has been in the industry for more than a decade. The actor is known for his acting chops in TV shows like Hamari Saas Leela, Parichay, Muskaan, Manmohini, Gudiya Hamari Sabh Pe Bhari and Naagin 6 among others.

Trupti Mishra is a relatively new face in the industry. She has been a part of projects like Balika Vadhu 2, Palkon Ki Chaao Mein, and Molkki.

Other new shows on board

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about a few shows that are set to hit the TV screens soon. The list of upcoming TV shows includes Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale's Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh's show on Ashoka, Shehzad Shaikh and Swati Anand's show for Sony TV and Bharat Ahlawat and Swati Sharma's show by Ektaa Kapoor among others.

Advertisement

We had also reported about a web series on Hotstar in which, Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani will be seen in the lead role.