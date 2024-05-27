Shark Tank India has given fame not only to the pitchers but also to the investors who appear as sharks on the show. Most of the judges who are present on the panel of the business-based reality program have managed to garner a genuine fan following. However, Radhika Gupta, who joined the third season of the show as a shark, differs from this point of view. She feels that she was popular even before gracing Shark Tank India 3.

Radhika Gupta on why she was famous before Shark Tank India 3

During a conversation with Mashable India, Radhika Gupta was questioned if she feels the pressure to be the front face and tell the stories as she has become a part of Shark Tank India. To this, the wall-street whiz said that her case is a little different.

Radhika stated, “Well before Shark Tank came, at least 2018-19, I was a reasonably visible CEO. I was doing public speaking, I was doing videos, I was doing social media writing. So, my exposure to the public, to fame, whatever you want to call it, was well before Shark Tank. In fact, that’s how Shark Tank found me.”

Furthermore, the businesswoman disclosed that her first venture was a restaurant named Mirch Madness, which she opened during her second year of college in the US. In that restaurant, she would sell roti, chawal, sabzi, dal, and dahi for USD 5 and used to charge a dollar extra for non-veg items.

"Our only competition was college pizza, and our food was better than pizza. I used to make the rotis myself; every night, after completing my studies, I would make at least 100 to 200 rotis,” added the shark.

Here’s a glimpse from Radhika Gupta’s conversation:

About Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta is one of the most renowned personalities in the Indian finance sector. She holds the prestigious positions of Managing Director and CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. The entrepreneur came into the limelight with her oratory and later with her appearance on Shark Tank India 3.

She was joined by five other newcomers Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal in the third installment of the show. Radhika created waves for her sharp business acumen, smart investment decisions, and insightful finance perspectives.

On the personal front, Radhika Gupta is married to Nalin Moniz. She embraced motherhood at 39, and welcomed her first child, Remy Gupta Moniz, in June 2022.

