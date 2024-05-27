Vineeta Singh is one of those successful businesswomen who knows how to maintain a work-life balance. Be it giving time to her kids or attending events for her business and brand, she never fails to impress her admirers. She has been a part of Shark Tank India since its inception and there have been many instances when she hasn't missed out on the opportunity to share precious entrepreneurial advice with young minds.

In a podcast, Vineeta opened up about the most important thing needed to make a business successful. Interestingly, she did not mention that factor to be an idea but something else. Let us find out.

Vineeta Singh relies on the execution of ideas

During a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Vineeta Singh stated that it isn't idea that lets a business succeed. The Shark Tank India 3's judge explained, "At the end of the day, business succeed karne ke liye sabse zaruri cheez na idea nahi hota hai, execution hota hai (The most important thing for business success is not the idea, it is the execution)."

She went on to add how ideas are with millions of people, and India is really competitive as the people here are so intelligent. In another explanation, Vineeta remarked, "The difference between a good business and a bad business is just execution."

Dropping the clip on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, "Learnt this the hard way. So many people have great ideas, but relentless execution is all that matters."

Netizens' reactions

Reacting to the valuable advice shared by Vineeta Singh on her Instagram, one of the users wrote, "This is so true! The faster we understand." A comment read, "That's the reason why I am your fan.." Further, a netizen commented, "Truly an inspiration."

For the unknown, Vineeta Singh is the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, a makeup brand. She was last seen as the judge in Shark Tank India 3 and invested in several start-ups.

