STI fame Namita says she would be practicing THIS if she weren’t an entrepreneur

Shark Tank India not only made the pitchers and their brands popular but also the judges, who appeared as sharks on the show. Namita Thapar, who has been part of the show since its inception, now enjoys a huge fan base. Her sharp take on various startup modules and knowledge of entrepreneurship made her a favorite in no time.

While one cannot imagine Namita doing anything apart from business, she knows exactly what she could have taken up as a full-time job if she wasn’t an entrepreneur. In an AMA session with her admirers on Reddit, Namita answered the same and her answer might shock many.

Namita Thapar’s alternate career choice

When a user questioned what Namita Thapar would be, if not a successful entrepreneur, she replied that she would have been a teacher.

In the same interaction with her fans, the boss woman was asked how she deals with the trolls and if they affect her mental health. To this, she replied, "It has helped me become even more thick-skinned. I thank them for that. I have fun with my memes. Best way to live life!"

Have a look at Namita Thapar’s response to the fan's query here:

Advertisement

About Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is a leading figure in the pharmaceutical industry. She is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, which was founded by her father. The businesswoman has played a significant role in the global growth and success of the company with her strategic vision. Besides this, Namita owns an education company, Incredible Ventures Limited, which she started in 2017 with an aim to teach entrepreneurship to 11 to 18-year-olds.

Namita Thapar’s stint on the popular show Shark Tank India brought her a lot of fame and recognition. She joined as one of the judges in 2021, when the show went on air for the first time and became one of the most viral sharks. Alongside Namita, Aman Gupta (co-founder of Boat), Ashneer Grover (former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe), Anupam Mittal (founder and director of Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder and chief Mama of MamaEarth), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart), and Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar Cosmetics) were seen as sharks on season one of Shark Tank India. She appeared last on Shark Tank India 3.

On the personal front, Namita Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar. The couple has twin sons named Vir Thapar and Jai Thapar.

