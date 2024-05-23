Namita Thapar maintains an active presence on social media. The Shark Tank India 3’s judge often shares unique insights on entrepreneurship to help young leaders on their journey. She has inspired many and also guided start-ups to success. Recently, she sat down for a chat with ace cricketer MS Dhoni about leadership. Let’s take a look at the cricketer's thoughts.

MS Dhoni's take on leadership

In the second part of the video today, Namita Thapar asked Dhoni about his take on leadership. She uploaded the video on May 22 in the evening and wrote, "Part 2/5 of my series of reels by Dhoni. This one on leadership is simply fantastic! So proud to have @mahi7781 as part of our team."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni lists these 3 qualities as the most essential for all founders -

Adaptability

Honesty

Stubbornness

Further explaining each quality, he says, "Adaptability is a key factor. You may start with a product at some point in time, but through the development stage, a lot has happened. So, by the time you're getting ready with the product, you don't know where the society is, where the market is, what are the requirements? So adaptability is key."

Watch the video here:

Talking about the second point, why honesty is important, he says, "If you’re honest, you’ll accept the changes that will happen, and then you’ll adapt to them."

Explaining the last point, the legendary cricketer says, "Also, I felt you have to be stubborn because hundreds of people will come and a lot of them will have their own opinion. And that’s why you have to be stubborn at times. I know people will get confused because he wants you to be stubborn, but he also wants you to be honest. But these are the things needed."

Lastly, he concluded by saying that one also needs to understand the team. If the leader doesn't know the strengths and weaknesses of each member of the team, then he cannot proceed to make a strong team. Namita Thapar nods and agrees to the cricketer's thoughts.

Meanwhile, Namita Thapar was last seen as a shark on Shark Tank India 3. Very recently, she made her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

