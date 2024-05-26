Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India judge, isn't only a thriving businesswoman but also serves as a source of inspiration for many women. She often speaks up about important topics, like women's health, which often don't get enough attention.

With her recent social media post shedding light on the growing concern of obesity, Thapar once again demonstrated her commitment to raising awareness about crucial health issues.

Namita Thapar shares a message on the Obesity surge

Namita Thapar took to her Instagram handle and shared an insightful video addressing the alarming rise in obesity. In the video, Thapar emphasized the significance of home-cooked meals, cautioning against the excessive consumption of outside food laden with high levels of salt, sugar, artificial colors, and flavorings.

In an insightful video, she said, "Your food is your medicine," urging her followers to prioritize home-cooked meals over the convenience of delivery apps. The Shark Tank India judge highlighted the effects of consuming excessive outside food, which often contains high levels of salt, sugar, artificial colors, and flavorings, contributing to the rise in obesity rates.

According to some studies, 70 percent of people are overweight, Thapar highlighted how being overweight can lead to problems like difficulty in breathing, knee issues, heart disease, and cancer.

Her message resonated with a call to action, urging individuals to opt for home-cooked meals as a preventive measure against obesity and its associated health risks.

Namita Thapar highlights the need to get educated about obesity

In her Instagram caption, Namita Thapar wrote, “As I continue my mission of educating on health, today’s episode # 41 is on bariatric surgery. Please note that I am not for or against bariatric surgery. Prevention is always better than cure. But where all else fails & obesity results in massive health conditions as well as a poor life, this surgery may be the last resort & in such cases, we must educate ourselves first.”

She talked about bariatric surgery, saying it's crucial to make informed choices. Namita believes in preventing problems rather than fixing them later. However, she admits that if obesity causes serious health issues and affects life quality, surgery could be considered, but only as a last choice.

