Radhika Gupta, who was one of the newest sharks on Shark Tank India season 3, is renowned for her wise investment decisions and kind behavior. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund frequently discuss the importance of balancing personal and professional life.

Radhika, who is not just a businesswoman but also a devoted mother, shared a heartwarming video with her son on Instagram, delivering a powerful message about perseverance and companionship.

Radhika Gupta shares a heartwarming video with son

Radhika Gupta took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her and her son enjoying a train ride at a park. Accompanying the post with a heartfelt caption, she wrote, “It doesn’t always start with a smile, but don’t give up on your journey. You will learn to love it along the way. PS. A good companion helps. Mama’s weekend tip to Baby Shark.”

As soon as Radhika dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration for her. A fan wrote, "Most beautiful moments of life spent with our kids and seeing them grow." Inquiring about the place, another fan commented, "Too good where is this."

More about Radhika Gupta

For those who may not know, Radhika Gupta embraced motherhood at 39, and her little one, Remy Gupta Moniz, will turn two in June 2024. On the sets of Shark Tank India 3, Radhika was frequently seen with her adorable ‘baby shark.’

A leading figure in the Indian finance sector, Gupta holds the prestigious positions of Managing Director and CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. She recently joined the judging panel of Shark Tank India 3, alongside new judges Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, and Ronnie Screwvala.

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3, which premiered on January 22, introduced a panel of six new judges, including Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. These new sharks brought a diverse range of perspectives to the show.

Joining them were familiar faces from past seasons, including Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain. The third season of the show was particularly significant for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it a must-watch for those interested in business and innovation.

