Jennifer Winget is currently enjoying the launch of her new web series Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. The project has a stellar star cast and the producers and directors of the same are also quite renowned. The show also stars actors like Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

As the cast and crew of the show recently partied at the premiere of their show, Jennifer shared a picture with the cast of the project and a few friends who dropped in to support her new project. She also wished the fans on Valentine's Day.

Jennifer Winget wishes fans on Valentine's Day

Sharing a picture from her recent get-together, Jennifer Winget wished the fans on Valentine's Day on behalf of the cast of Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. She wrote, "Love is in the air and on the screen! Grateful for these incredible friends and castmates as we embark on this exciting journey together.

Happy Valentine’s Day from our show family to yours!"

Have a look at the post shared by Jennifer Winget-

More about Jennifer Winget's Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani

Ever since the news about Jennifer Winget being roped in for a courtroom drama went viral, audiences and fans were anticipating the male lead opposite the actress. The fans felt a nostalgic rush when Karan Wahi was zeroed in to play the main lead opposite Winget as the duo had earlier shared screen space in the popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla broke the news about actress Reem Shaikh being roped in to play the parallel lead in the show.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi on their bond over the years

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi worked together many years ago in Dill Mill Gayye and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the duo shared their thoughts on the changes in each other over the years. Jennifer revealed that Karan used to love eating and making others eat food and that hasn't changed one bit. She mentioned that he is still the same and has many qualities that haven't changed over the years.

Jennifer Winget essays the character of Anushka Raisinghani in the project while Karan Wahi plays the role of Virat.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Winget opens up on her friendship with Karan Wahi; calls him ‘homie’