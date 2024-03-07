In Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, viewers are treated to a compelling courtroom drama that not only focuses on legal cases but also unravels the intertwined lives of its lead characters, who are unaware of their connection. Starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh in prominent roles, Sony LIV has just released an exciting promo that offers a glimpse into the upcoming episode.

Ankita receives a cheque from Anushka Raisinghani

According to the new promo, Anushka (played by Jennifer Winget) steps out of a car and meets Ankita (essayed by Reem Shaikh). We can also hear Ankita talking to her mother and saying, "Aapko pata hai Anushka mam ki kiski beti hain? (Do you know whose daughter Anushka mam is?) my Idol Rajdeep Raisinghani."

Upon hearing this, Ankita's mother reacts negatively in front of Anushka. She turns to Anushka and questions, "Tum yahan kyun aayi ho? (Why have you come here?)." Clueless about Ankita's mom's reaction, Anushka asks Ankita, "Yeh dad ke naam se trigger kyu ho rahi hain (Why is she being triggered by my dad's name?)." To this, Ankita replies, "Doctors ka kehna hai that she needs a special home. Wahan ki fees I can't afford (Doctors say she needs a special home. I can't afford the fees there)."

Anushka offers assistance by giving a check to Ankita. At first, Ankita declines, but when Anushka insists that she keeps the check, Ankita becomes overjoyed as she holds the signed check in her hands. Once Anushka departs, Ankita enters her room and exclaims, "Well, well, well. Family ka paisa toh family mein hi aaya hai. 50% ki property mein se pehla cheque mubarak ho Ankita (Well, well, well. The family's money has returned to the family. Congratulations on receiving the first check from the 50% property, Ankita!)."

The promo has the caption, "Ankita is on cloud nine with her first win, but what will Anushka’s reaction be when she discovers the truth about Rajdeep and Ankita’s mother? Dive into the drama on Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, airing every Monday to Wednesday at 8 PM, exclusively on Sony LIV!"

