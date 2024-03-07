Yeh Hai Chahatein has been on air for many years. The show got immense love and is the spin-off of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show started off with Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra as leads. The show took a leap, welcoming actors Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma as new leads, as well as Arjun and Kashvi. The show has now completed 300 episodes post-leap. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shagun, and in a candid chat, she expressed her joy at the achievement.

Shagun Sharma on completing 300 episodes in Yeh Hai Chahatein

The Harphul Mohini actress said, "Oh, it's great that we have achieved this milestone. This is the first time that my show has completed 300 episodes, so it is surely special. However, since the show has been on air for quite some time, it is only the tip of the iceberg for the team. I am very happy and looking forward to achieving more such milestones. I hope we can celebrate 3000 episodes completion soon."

Have a look at Shagun Sharma's post from the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein-

Shagun Sharma on facing challenges as the new lead of a successful show

The Ishq Par Zor Nahi actress said, "I don't think there were challenges as such, because the show is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The team is very nice, and they exactly knew what they wanted. From the directors to the creatives on the show, everybody has been very helpful and welcoming. I'd also like to mention Sargun (Kaur Luthra). We instantly connected. She is lovely, genuine, funny, and a warm person. My focus was on being grateful for the opportunity to work with this incredible team, and thus I don't feel that I faced challenges."

Advertisement

Shagun Sharma on fans being upset with Abrar-Sargun's exit

Shagun Sharma said, "Actually, I was very well prepared that audiences would take a while to accept the new leads in the show. I feel it is bound to happen, and if it doesn't, then there can be an issue. But that happened, which means that the show had managed to win the hearts of the viewers and that it has been successful in connecting with them, resulting in fans being disappointed with the change. Having said that, I am extremely happy that we managed to transform the hate of fans into love; that's what matters in the end."

Shagun Sharma on upcoming episodes of Yeh Hai Chahatein

When asked about the upcoming twist in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Sharma said, "Well, the upcoming episodes will surely leave the fans teary-eyed. There are many emotional scenes and a lot of drama. I'd like to ask all the fans of the show to watch the show as an interesting twist will soon take place."

The current track of the show revolves around Aman's death. Arjun (Pravisht Mishra) has realized that something is fishy about his death and is trying to figure out the conspiracies behind it. He has learned that Aman's real identity is that of Nikhil Desai. He reaches his house and finds out that Aditya paid him a large sum to get plastic surgery done and pose as his twin brother.

In the upcoming episodes, Arjun will reach Shimla to learn more about the conspiracy, while Aditya and Kashvi will also reach there to enjoy a short trip.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Sharma opens up about reprising scene from SRK-Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai