When talking about one of the most popular adaptations of Ramayan to date, how can we not mention Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan? It is one of those iconic mythological sagas ever created that still rules the hearts of the audience. During its original release in 1987, the show received tremendous response from viewers and gained cult classic status in the industry.

But would you believe us when we say that it is returning to television once again post the COVID-19 lockdown? Yes, the most evergreen adaptation of Ramayan created by Ramanand Sagar is all set to be telecasted on the screens once again.

Doordarshan announces Ramayan's re-telecast

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Doordarshan announced that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will once again return to television screens.

Sharing a short clip of the same, the tweet reads, "धर्म, प्रेम, और समर्पण की अद्वितीय गाथा...एक बार फिर आ रहा है पूरे भारत का सबसे लोकप्रिय शो 'रामायण', जल्द देखिए #DDNational पर। #Ramayan | @arungovil12 | @ChikhliaDipika | @LahriSunil (The unique saga of religion, love and dedication...once again the most popular show of entire India 'Ramayana' is coming, watch it soon on DDNational)."

Look at the tweet here:

Although many shows have been created depicting the story of Lord Ram and Mata Sita, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana is above all. Well, talking about the re-telecast after the coronavirus pandemic, the mythological show is expected to be watched by the Indian audience on a huge scale.

Since the nation is immersed in the devotion of Lord Rama after celebrating the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with much enthusiasm, bringing Ramayan back on screens is a delightful step. As of now, the telecast date of the show has not been revealed yet.

The epic saga stars Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia as Lord Ram and Mata Sita, respectively. It has Sunil Lahiri playing Lakshman and features Late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Late Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.

For the unversed, during the lockdown period, Ramayan aired on Doordarshan. In addition to this, DD Bharti saw the re-release of B R Chopra's Mahabharat.

