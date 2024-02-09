Munawar Faruqui is enjoying the limelight after his remarkable stint on Bigg Boss 17 and is currently creating a buzz with his strong social media presence. Amidst the spotlight on his personal relationships during the controversial reality show, the talented comedian has once again sparked curiosity with a recent photo. Munawar took to his Instagram story to post a picture of himself holding hands with a woman.

Munawar Faruqui's photo with mystery girl

Munawal Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, has been making headlines lately. After defeating Abhishek Kumar and securing the victory with the highest number of votes, Munawal has once again caught everyone's attention. This time, he posted a picture on social media where he can be seen holding hands with an unidentified girl. Although Munawal didn't provide any details, he expressed his feelings through a white heart and a rose emoji.

What catches netizens' immediate attention is the romantic track that he added to the photo. The photograph is taken in a car, and the mystery girl is wearing a bright pink kurta. Since Valentine's week is already here, Munawar Faruqui's Instagram story is going viral on social media.

Have a look at the photo here:

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui became the talk of the town when Ayesha Khan joined Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. She claimed that the comedian had betrayed her and leveled some grave accusations against him.

Ayesha also revealed that Munawar Faruqui and his team approached girls in the name of a music video. The actress explained how Munawar sent a marriage proposal to another woman while two-timing her with Nazila. Targeting Munawar in her conversation, Ayesha Khan commented, "You have an ex-girlfriend, you have put one on standby, there's an ex-wife, and you sent a marriage proposal to a popular influencer."

In addition to this, Ayesha Khan alleged that he cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila. The other inmates were shocked to hear such things and expressed disappointment in the comedian.

