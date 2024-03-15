Reem Shaikh reveals plans of working with Jiya Shankar in future; says 'Madam bohot busy hai'

Reem Shaikh has become a household name after her back-to-back hit performances in daily soaps. She is popularly known for her role in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan. Reem is currently portraying a grey character in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where she is determined to reveal the truth that she is also a Raisinghani. Yesterday, the actress took some time out of her busy schedule to conduct an AMA session with her fans, during which she was asked if she has plans to work with Jiya Shankar.

What did Reem Shaikh comment on Jiya Shankar?

Reem Shaikh conducted an interactive session with her fans, as she had a bit of free time from her work yesterday, compared to her usual schedule. When one of her fans asked, "Can we expect a project between you and Jiya?" she replied, “Jiya madam bahut busy hai. Wo mujhse kayi saalon se mili bhi nahi hai. So, I don’t think so ki unke pass time hoga ki wo mere sath you know ki kuch bhi ki mil bhi sake. So, I think you should go ask Jiya, whether she is up for it or not (Madam Jiya is very busy. She hasn't met me in years. So, I don't think she will have the time to, you know, meet up or anything. So, I think you should go ask Jiya, whether she is up for it or not).” The Tujhse Hai Raabta actress made these comments about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and looks like she was teasing her.

Jiya Shankar’s message to her fans

Recently, Jiya Shankar shared a message with her fans via TellyChakkar, stating that she is ready for a good web series or movies. She mentioned that she is making a blog for her fans. Quoting her, “No MVs. We are done with Mvs. I only did that one MV for you guys. Bas ab chahe poora ek saal ke liye tumko kuch content nhi mile tumhare liye main vlog bana rahi hun. Usse zada main nhi kar skti. Mujhe film karni hai mujhe web shows karne hai. Uske alawa aur kuch nhi ane wala mera. Fir uske liye ek saal kyu na lag jaye hum wait kar lenge (No music videos. We are done with music videos. I only did that one music video for you guys. That's it, even if you don't get any content for a whole year, I am making a vlog for you. That's all I can do. I have to film, I have to do web shows. Apart from that, nothing else is coming from me. Then, even if it takes a year, we will wait).” The actress seems to be in a very relaxed mood when she says, “Tumko thoda break lena hai jao chill krke kahi kisi aur ke fan banke wapas aa jao chalega but main Mv kuch nhi kar rahi. Ho gaya mera (You need to take a little break, go chill and become someone else's fan, and then come back, that's fine, but I'm not doing any music video. I'm done with it).” The actress made it loud and clear that music videos are a big no for her.

Reem Shaikh and Jiya Shankar’s journey

Reem Shaikh is recognized as an Indian actress, acclaimed for her contributions to Indian television and Hindi cinema. Her well-known projects include Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She is currently a part of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where she is sharing the screen with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

Television actress Jiya Shankar gained popularity from her diverse roles in comedy-drama shows, including Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Kaatelal & Sons. She also served her hosting duties on Good Night India. She was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a participant and got eliminated just three days before the final episode.

