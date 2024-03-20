YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is going through a tough time. On March 17, Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav and sent him to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the snake venom case. He is being interrogated regularly and the recent development in the case reported that he has been shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack. Also, the Noida Police have arrested two more suspects in the case.

Elvish Yadav shifted to a high-security barrack

Investigation into the rave party case has intensified. Noida Police has imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvish Yadav. This act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug-related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. India TV News reported that days after the arrest of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, he had been shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack.

On the other hand, the Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two more suspects.

For the unversed, committing a crime under section 29 of the NDPS Act is a serious offense that can lead to imprisonment for 10 to 20 years and a fine ranging from one to two lakh rupees.

Elvish Yadav’s parents recent interview

Amidst Elvish Yadav’s investigation into his alleged involvement in organizing and supplying snake venom to rave parties, his parents appeared in a few interviews. In an interaction with Aaj Tak, when the host questioned them about Elvish Yadav’s sources of income, his father revealed that his primary source of income is from his YouTube channel and selling merchandise online.

It is no secret to Elvish’s massive fan following that he owns some luxury cars and properties. His lavish collection includes a Porsche worth Rs 1.41 crore, a Fortuner worth Rs 42 lakh, an Audi worth Rs 1 crore approx, a Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 2.22 crore, and more. However, his father’s statement shocked everyone as he said, "He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portray them as his own new cars."

In September, in his vlog, Elvvish also mentioned acquiring a flat in Dubai worth INR 8 crore. His father denied his son's ownership over any properties or land.

Elvish Yadav’s lawyer on the case

“Since the case was registered in November, Yadav has come for questioning five times, after being summoned under Section 160 of CrPC. On Sunday, too, Yadav was called for questioning but was illegally detained by the police and wrongfully shown as arrested. Yadav was not even informed as to why or for what offence he was being arrested, which in itself is illegal,” Elvish Yadav’s lawyer Prashant Rathi said.

For those who are not aware, last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organization, the Noida Police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. Nine venomous snakes were recovered from the raid. Elvish Yadav’s name was also mentioned in the FIR report as one of the accused who supplied snake venom and organized the parties. However, after questioning he was let go.

Very recently, his name was drawn again when two officers of PFA, who are brothers lodged a complaint claiming that the YouTuber had threatened them.

