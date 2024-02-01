Bigg Boss 17 has wrapped up with a spectacular grand finale episode. However, the fever is still on! The finalists are making huge waves owing to their achievements in the show. Among them is Abhishek Kumar, who is currently engaging in media interactions enthusiastically.

Ever since he emerged as the first runner of Bigg Boss 17, he has been immersed in immense delight and joy. Recently, he was papped in the city and engaged in a conversation with the paparazzi.

Abhishek Kumar reveals if he met Munawar Faruqui

Last night, Abhishek Kumar was snapped in the city as he stepped out. The Udaariyaan actor looked handsome and dapper as he donned a casual style. He is seen wearing a grey T-shirt that he styled with a golden brown colored tracksuit. Kumar completed his look with a white cap.

While talking to the paparazzi, he spilled the tea on a possible meetup with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Abhishek Kumar said, "Munawar bhai se mulaqat hote hote reh gayi aaj kyunki mere papa ko milna tha jo wo unhone gesture kiya na wahan pe sabke saamne. Toh papa ko bada pyara laga. Papa ne bola ki mujhe milwa yaar, mujhe milna hai (I was going to meet Munawar today but could not make it. My father had to meet him after he saw him doing that gesture in front of everyone. My father told me to let him meet Munawar)."



Further Abhishek explained, "Jab tak wo aaya tab tak hum chale gaye the kyunki mummy papa ki train thi toh mil nahi paaye par ek-do dino mein milenge jald hi (By the time he came we had left because mom and dad had a train so we could not meet but we will meet soon in a day or two)."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar turned out to be a hot potato owing to his violent behavior towards other contestants and aggressive actions inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He became one of the most discussed inmates due to his dynamics with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya on the show. The actor even slipped into an emotional breakdown on Samarth Jurel's entry as Isha's current boyfriend.

While he was locked in the controversial house, Abhishek Kumar got into a physical altercation with Tehelka. Further, Kumar faced eviction after he slapped Samarth Jurel after the latter poked him and cited his mental health issue. However, after host Salman Khan schooled contestants for not highlighting Jurel's mistake, he was asked to re-enter.

Eventually, Abhishek Kumar became one of the finalists and emerged as the first runner-up. During his stint on the show, He created headlines for his friendship and equation with Munawar Faruqui. Although the two got into arguments and clashed, they remained on good terms. In fact, in the last few days of Bigg Boss 17, the duo reflected on having a close bond among them. Many people have been rooting for their friendship since the two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house.

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar is known for his performance in Udaariyaan. He also appeared in the show titled Bekaboo which featured Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh as the lead pair. Kumar is also friends with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Navid Sole on criticism over Ankita Lokhande dance video: 'It was all in good fun, nothing more'