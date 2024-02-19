Archana Puran Singh is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. She has been working in the showbiz world for years and is still active. Currently, the actress is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, making the show even more entertaining and dramatic. Besides her onscreen presence, Archana is quite active on social media, too. This time, she has shared a candid video of her mother.

Archana Puran Singh's adorable note for her mother

Archana does not shy away from giving a glimpse of her personal life to her social media family. From talking about her children to going candid about her friendships, the actress does it all. This time, Archana Puran Singh treated fans with a cute video of her mother.

In the video, her mom is seen trying to cool herself by standing in front of a fan. The way she turns towards the camera is enough to make you go 'Awww.' Besides the frame, Archana writes, "A group of her friends caught my mom on camera revealing her perennial aversion to heat... "phoo phoo" translates to " bhai bahut Garmi hai!" And here you can see her chasing the swivel of the fan #mymomsthebest Mom can't bear the heat... even when Mumbai is relatively cool these days. That's why she prefers her ac room all the time."

The actress further adds, "When she comes to the Raheja Complex lobby for her evening chit-chat with a few friends, they ensure she has cool water to drink, a chair to sit on and one to put her feet on, and a fan to beat the heat. It's obviously not enough for my spoilt rani sahiba (my husband calls her 'Rani Sahiba' each time she displays her "delicate nakhras" At 94 she's allowed to have them Love you Mom! And thank you Rama for sending me this adorable video of Mom."

Watch the video here:

Fans reaction:

Seeing Archana's mom's video, fans can not resist but mention her adorable and cute. One of the users writes, "You should post more videos about your mom. I loved her videos that you put during lockdown." Another one comments, "Kitni cute lag rahi hai, is liye bolte hai ki bachhe or bude mai koi farak nahi hota (How cute is she looking. This is why it is said that children and old person have no difference)." A comment reads, "She so sweet I was missing her in your videos."

Have a look at some comments:

Archana Puran Singh's work in the industry

Call her an actress or a television figure; Archana Puran Singh is mostly known for her fiery and dynamic personality. She is known for portraying comic characters in several Hindi movies, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Interestingly, the actress has featured in more than 100 films and television series. She made her film debut with Nari Hira's TV movie Abhishek opposite Aditya Pancholi in 1987.

Archana played small roles in numerous movies like Agneepath and Raja Hindustani. She earned recognition for comic roles in Hindi films; Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, De Dana Dan, Bol Bachchan, and many others. Speaking of her career in the television industry, she is best known for appearing as a judge in several comedy shows, including The Kapil Sharma Show. On the personal front, she is married to Parmeet Sethi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!