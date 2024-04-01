Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wows fans: 'There is something so protective…’

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla’s on-screen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed netizen’s attention, and it seems like the audience is finally accepting the new faces after the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Netizens' reaction to Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla’s chemistry

Recently, Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines for the controversial exit of its main leads from the show, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. After the termination of the actors, the couple is replaced by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, who are now getting immense love from the audience.

Rohit is set to essay the role of Armaan while Samridhii will be playing the role of Abhira. The pictures shared by the duo on their social media portray their on-screen chemistry and create anticipation among the fans. Popularly known as AbhiMaan, the duo is set to spellbind the audience with their magic of love. Recently X (formerly known as Twitter) has been flooded with the fans’ reactions to the couple’s chemistry as Armaan and Abhira.

One of them wrote about the protective nature of Armaan for his wife Abhira, “There’s something so protective about the way he’s holding her like we get it Armaan sa Tumhari Patni.”

Further, a fan shared a clip from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Armaan is trying to pierce her ears with an earning, along with a caption, “Stopp this really got me giggling and screaming surprising but dkp served with this scene I love this sm oh God I'm done the chemistry damn ” The trust shown by the audience on their on-screen love story shows how quickly the duo have managed to sway away the netizens with magnetism.

Another fan shared a clip where Armaan is confronting everyone while making a love statement on their marriage which made Abhira smile as he hugs her, along with the caption “Delulu but level with me a lil bit, Abhira smiled at Armaan’s pyaar wala statement.”

Netizens are so absorbed in their love story that one of them wrote, “When I say he just loves to pin her up! Armaan as we get it they're so hot Oh the feels the chem I’m obsessed literally ughh”

Another one captioned a picture of the duo in a red dress, as “They’re so hot my God the look he's giving her.”

These all comments show the love and appreciation this recent AbhiMaan is grabbing through their excellent acting skills and unmatchable chemistry.

About the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Recently, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were dismissed from the show due to their unprofessional behaviour on the sets. They were replaced by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla. Apart from the main leads, Anita Raj, Sachin Tyagi, Shivam Khajuria, Saee Barve, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Sikander Kharbanda, Shruti Ulfat and many more star in the show.

