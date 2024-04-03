Rubina Dilaik turned mother to twin daughters last year. She and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, lovingly named them Jeeva and Edhaa. Well, apart from fulfilling her duties as her mother, the actress is gradually getting back to work. Currently, she is all geared up for the upcoming release of her Punjabi film Chal Bhajj Chaliye. Meanwhile, in a podcast, she opened up about how Abhinav Shukla added value to her life, especially during pregnancy. The actress even revealed whether there was any societal pressure to turn parents.

Rubina Dilaik reveals if she had any pressure to have a child

In the podcast, Rubina Dilaik was asked whether she faced any pressure to bear a child and turn into a mother. To this, the Choti Bahu fame expressed, "Hum woh pressure lete hi nahi hai. Mai aur Abhinav, as a couple, abhi bhi, always been mindful ki humare liye, humara waqt, humara ek dusre ko samajhna, family ki ahmiyat kya hoti hai, pehle usey samajhna bahut zaroori hai (We don't take that pressure. Me and Abhinav, as a couple, even now, have always been mindful that for us, our time, our understanding of each other, the importance of family; these aspects were to be understood)."

"Uske baad (After that), we decide whether we want a family or not. It was a conscious decision. Koi dabaav mein aa kar nahi kiya hai (This was not done under any pressure)," she added.

What things did Abhinav Shukla do during Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy?

Taking the podcast forward, Rubina Dilaik was asked how Abhinav Shukla added value during her pregnancy. The actress shared, "During pregnancy, the way he has been patient, the way he has been present every time, and the way he's been appreciative is commendable."

The Bigg Boss 14 winner further expressed, "Kyunki mai jaanti hun (Because I know) Abhinav is a spontaneous guy. Main jaanti hun (I know), he is full of energy and he cannot contain himself in one place. But iss poore journey ke dauran aur mai jab dekhti hun, mai unse kehti hun ki (but throughout this journey, whenever I looked at him, I told him that) you were a good boyfriend, you are a better husband but I think you are the best father.

Rubina also stated, "Yeh natural evolution maine unmein dekha hai aur main har din, har hafte, har mahine, unmein yeh badlaav dekhti hun (I have seen this natural evolution in him, and I see this change in him every day, every week, every month)."

Opening up about how partners complete each other, Rubina elaborated, "Yeh humari generation mein hum zyada aware ho rahe hain, hum zyada cheezein acknowledge kar rahe hain ki partners mein dono ko shayad hum equal responsibility na de paayein. But hum kabhi kabhi wo responsibility 70-30, 40-60 inn roles mein aakar ek dusre ke liye accomplish karte hain (In our generation, we are becoming more aware, we are acknowledging that being partners we might not give equal responsibility to each other. But we sometimes fulfill those responsibilities for each other in 70-30, 40-60 roles)."

Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy and childbirth

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were blessed with twin daughters in November 2023. On the occasion of their one-month completion, the duo performed a puja and held a hawan. It was after five years of marriage that the couple embraced parenthood.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married to each other on July 21, 2018. Before tying the knot, the couple dated for a long time and even appeared in Bigg Boss 14 together.

