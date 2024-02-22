New mom Rubina Dilaik takes twin daughters on their first staycation; shares candid experience

Rubina Dilaik is over the moon since becoming a mother to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. She entered motherhood in November of last year and is now balancing her roles as a mother and a career woman. In a recent vlog, she talks about returning to work. In her latest vlog, the Choti Bahu star shares a peek into her daughters' first outing.

Jeeva and Edhaa's first staycation

In her latest vlog, Rubina Dilaik seems excited as she takes her daughters Jeeva and Edhaa for an outing. She shares, "Hum poore parivar ke saath ek staycation ke liye jaa rahe the (We were going for a staycation with the whole family) to a very special place. The actress further explains how she needs to prepare her kids to step out with them. From changing their diapers to feeding them, Rubina mentions how she is learning for herself.

Afterwards, she, together with her mom and twin girls, heads out and takes a leisurely drive. Meanwhile, Edhaa gets sick and both she and Jeeva seem uneasy since it's their first time going out. Additionally, Rubina mentions that Edhaa threw up three times in the car and discloses that the little girl has some stomach problems.

After some time, Rubina and her mom take a small break and stop by a cafe to feed Edhaa and take care of other things. Lastly, the Bigg Boss 14 winner reveals reaching Lonavala for the staycation.

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were blessed with twin daughters in November 2023. After their little daughters completed one month, the couple shared a family picture. The new parents held a hawan and a puja ceremony, marking the special occasion.

Dropping the pictures, Rubina wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels"

Have a look at her post:

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married to each other on July 21, 2018.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: PICS: Divya Agarwal shines in shimmery outfit as she poses with beau Apurva Padgaonkar at her cocktail party