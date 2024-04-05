Rubina Dilaik, known for her role in Chotti Bahu is among the most popular names in the television industry. Last year, the actress embraced motherhood as she was blessed with twin daughters. Currently, she is spending some quality time with her family. Rubina recently shared a series of pictures of her twin daughters as her maternal family welcomed them.

Rubina Dilaik shares pictures with her family

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Chotti Bahu actress shared a series of pictures with her family as she traveled to her hometown with her twin daughters and mother. She wrote in the caption, “What a warm #welcome for Edhaa and Jeeva by their Mausa and Mamas.” A few hours ago, the actress was spotted at the airport in a printed maroon co-ord set with minimal makeup. She looked graceful as she departed for her trip.

Fan reactions

As soon as Rubina shared the pictures, fans filled the comment section expressing joy over her post. One user wrote, “Awww this is so sweet. God bless you all.” Another user thanked Rubina for inspiring them with her personality and commented, “I love you so much!!! You have given me the strength to believe in myself, to be strong-opinionated, to put forward whatever I hold in my heart, to love, and to make the relationship stronger with myself, thank you so much.”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik started her acting journey with Chotti Bahu, garnering widespread praise for playing the role of Radhika in the TV series. Since then, she has graced several shows, including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju, among others. In addition to her television roles, she has also showcased her talent in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Bigg Boss 14.

For those unaware, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla married each other on July 21, 2018. Before their marriage, the couple had a relationship for a long time and also shared the screen in Bigg Boss 14. In 2023, they were blessed with twin daughters. To celebrate their daughters' one-month completion, the duo had a pooja and havan ceremony.

