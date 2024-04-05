Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been enjoying the limelight ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss house. The couple is captivating the audience once again with their new music video, titled La Pila De Sharaab.

They shared the teaser of the music video on their social media handles on Thursday. The music video has been released today. It features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain & Saurabh Sachdeva. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and beautifully composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s music video

Sharing it on Instagram, the Pavitra Rishta actress wrote in the caption, “#LaaPilaDeSharaab Song Out Now. Witness a musical saga of love entangled with betrayal.” In the music video, Vicky Jain plays the role of an intoxicated husband, while Saurabh Sachdeva flaunts his wicked smile. Ankita looks stunning in a blue Anarkali suit as she dances. This marks Vicky Jain's acting debut as he shares the screen with his wife Ankita for the first time in a music video.

Ankita Lokhande posted the Laa Pila de Sharaab poster, and within minutes, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. Not only fans but Ayesha Khan, Tehelka and others reacted to the music video post. One user wrote, “Omg great Expressions @lokhandeankita . You never fail to Amaze. @realvikasjainn what a debut.” Another user commented, “Uff The Dance, The Expressions, The Appearance..... Extremely Beautiful. And Mr. Vicky Jain, So Amazing With His Perfection. @realvikasjainn And Our Queen Never Fails To Amaze Us, So Beautiful. @lokhandeankita.”

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. They made headlines because of their fights and arguments. Their repeated disagreements left viewers wondering if they would part ways after the show. However, after the show Ankita clarified that everything between them is fine and they’re not parting ways. The couple got married on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai after being together for three years. Their lavish wedding spanned three days and included six different ceremonies.

