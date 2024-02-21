Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta finds a fan in pitcher Vani Kabra’s daughters; pens a special letter for her

The recent episode of Shark Tank India 3 opened up with two pitchers named Vani Chugh Kabra and Richa Kapila presenting their lingerie brand, D’chica. Richa and Vania are sisters-in-law. Their ask was Rs 80 lakhs for 1% equity. During the conversation with sharks, Vani also revealed that her daughter is a fan of Aman Gupta.

Vani and Richa impresses judges with their quality products

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, Vani and Richa from Delhi came up with a pitch of their lingerie brand, D’chica that curates products tailored according to the requirements and preferences of teen girls and young women.

D’chica offers products ranging from stylish bras and period panties to fashionable athleisure and footwear. The brand excited sharks but Aman Gupta said he doesn’t like the brand name and that he feels he won’t be able to work with the founders if he plans to invest in their business. In her reply, Vani stated, “I would have loved it if you had said yes because my daughter likes you a lot. She bought your headphones and wanted your autograph.” Aman asked her to not stop buying his products if he doesn’t give them a deal. Later, he wrote a letter for Vani’s daughter and quoted, “Only she can open it.”

Here’s a glimpse from Vani and Richa’s pitch on Shark Tank India 3:

Furthermore, the founders shared that they embarked on this new venture, D’chica in 2019 after facing losses on their previous brand which focused on infants and toddlers. Vani and Richa shared that they had injected Rs 70 lakhs in the former brand. They gave other details about their lingerie business and revealed that they have hired a gynecologist whom customers can reach out to for guidance. The entrepreneurs shared that they currently have five manufacturing units.

Vani and Richa sealed the deal with Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh at Rs 80 lakhs for 2% equity plus 1% royalty until the sum is recouped.

Shark Tank India 3 is intriguing viewers with its interesting episodes. The show which gives various budding business minds a platform to showcase their ideas and get funding for their ventures, streams on the Sony LIV app.

