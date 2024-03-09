In the recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, a mother and son duo came on the show and pitched their business idea. However, when they appeared on the show, what nobody expected was an argument between the Sharks. While fun banters and playful taunts among Sharks are common, this time things took an ugly turn with Aman Gupta saying Amit Jain that he has a bad reputation in the market.

Uttarakhand-based pitchers introduce the brand

The pitchers, the mother-son duo were from Uttarakhand. They introduced their salt brand uniquely and creatively. They also offered the Sharks to taste it. After talking about how they started their business, they asked for Rs 50 lakhs for 5% equity in the company

Anupam Mittal got nostalgic about his Uttarakhand trip and revealed that he recently went there for his father’s last rites. During his time there, he tried different kinds of spices and salt and he loved them. Sharks Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh also praised the pitcher for their products.

On being asked about their design, they revealed that their father is the one who does it. The woman also talked about other social work that she does and Amit Jain called her a ‘superwoman’ and saluted her.

Watch the promo of the episode here:

Advertisement

However, Shark Aman Gupta seemed quite uninterested. He opted out of the deal midway stating that it was too soon for him to invest. He also advised them not to seek investment from anybody, instead grow the business organically. This sparked a row of comments from the other Sharks.

Anupam Mittal lost his calm after he heard this and asked Aman for the reason behind saying this. To this, Aman replied that investors often pressure the pitchers to grow their businesses instantly. Vinneta Singh instantly replied, “No this is wrong, what are you saying Aman, we don’t do this and maybe it’s you.” Amit Jain agreed and added, “Yes aap karye hoge aisa. (You must be doing this.)”

To this, Aman Gupta replied, “Amit ji aapka khud ka Naam bohot kharab hai market me. (You have a bad reputation in the market.)”

In the end, all the Sharks opted out, except Amit Jain who stated that he wanted to help small businesses grow. He offered 10 lakhs for 5% equity in the company. The pitchers agreed and secured the deal with him.

Shark Tank India 3 airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher postpones wedding to appear on the show; struggles over metrics