Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher postpones wedding to appear on the show; struggles over metrics

Shark Tank India 3 has seen several pitches across various industries. From fashion to food, lots of entrepreneurs have come hoping to get money from the Sharks. It's been interesting to see the different ideas and businesses they bring to the table.

Pitcher postpones wedding to appear on show

Shark Tank India 3 has witnessed another twist as Ayushka, co-founder of a lingerie and swimwear brand, postponed her wedding to showcase her entrepreneurial venture on the show. The Sharks were taken aback by her dedication, but the pitch took an unexpected turn as Ayushi struggled with key metrics, leading to a stern warning from the panel.

In the latest episode, Ayushka and Ayushi, co-founders of a lingerie and beachwear brand, took center stage to present their business on Shark Tank India 3. Ayushka dropped a bombshell when Vineeta noticed mehendi on her hand and inquired about it. Ayushka revealed that she postponed her wedding to participate in the high-stakes reality show, earning both admiration and surprise from the Sharks.

Struggles with key metrics overshadow pitch

Despite the initial praise, the pitch faced a challenge when the Sharks asked about the financial details. While discussing their lingerie and beachwear collection, Ayushi disclosed that they were seeking 75 lakhs for a 3% equity stake. However, when questioned about crucial metrics like market size and gross profit, Ayushi struggled to provide accurate figures.

Vineeta expressed frustration at the lack of precision, cautioning against presenting inaccurate numbers. Vineeta said, “If you don’t know the numbers then don’t quote it. Ye aap galat numbers bata rahe ho (You are telling us wrong numbers).” Anupam added to the same and said, “Maybe you guys are unsure about the numbers so let’s leave it.” In the end, all five Sharks decided to opt out of the deal, citing concerns about the brand name and the founders' uncertainty regarding their business metrics.

About Shark Tank India 3:

Shark Tank India 3, in its third season, has featured new judges alongside familiar faces. The new panel includes Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal, while Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain return from previous seasons. This business reality series remains a valuable platform for budding entrepreneurs, despite the occasional hiccups, making it a must-watch for business enthusiasts.

