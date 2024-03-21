Shark Tank India 3 is gaining a lot of attention for the kind of content it is delivering. The show has given a platform to young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Apart from the business deals, investment tips, and knowledge about various brands, the show has also been liked for the camaraderie that the sharks on the show share. In a recent episode, shark Anupam Mittal volunteered to use a product paving the way for a friend and co-shark Aman Gupta's funny comment.

Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta on Nema AI

During the episode, a unique product was introduced by Nidhi, the founder of Nema AI. The product uses a technique to measure an individual's intellect, which can be particularly useful for neurodivergent children. This tool can be used to diagnose their conditions early on, allowing for appropriate treatment and aiding in their cognitive growth. Because such medical conditions are only diagnosed at a later stage, the treatment gets delayed. However, with Nema AI, the issue can be gauged sooner.

Anupam Mittal volunteered to test his brain using the tool. Aman Gupta known for his wit was quick to comment, "Abhi Doodh Ka Doodh Paani Ka Paani Hojayega."

Anupam Mittal's brain test result

The entrepreneur told Anupam that he scored excellent scores on the test and is someone who visualizes his thoughts. Mittal agreed to the assessment, however, refused to join hands with the entrepreneur for lack of firm understanding of the technical market. Aman Gupta and Ritesh Agarwal also backed out stating the same reason.

Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar presented a deal for Nema AI

While the entrepreneur demanded 80 Lakh for 5% equity, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh made a joint deal of Rs 40 lakh for 8% equity, and Rs 40 lakh in debt for 10% interest in three years. The deal was sealed by the entrepreneur.

