Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal raises concern over textile brand’s investment strategy

Shark Tank India Season 3 keeps viewers hooked with fresh ideas and advice from the Sharks. Its popularity is steadily increasing because of its exciting episodes, where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to get funding. A few hours ago, the makers of the show dropped a new promo, offering a glimpse into the upcoming pitches on the show. We see that Anupam appears to slam a founder for being unclear on their finances.

Featured brands in the Promo

The latest episode will be dedicated to the environment. The promo features three brands. One of which is Cool the Globe, a handprint carbon app that helps people reduce their carbon footprint. This app presents over 100 different ways to adopt eco-friendly practices in daily life.

Entrepreneur's journey from activism to business

Anupam asked whether the entrepreneur is an environmental activist or if she genuinely wants to build a business. The pitcher shared that she started out as an activist. She said, “Humare paas sirf 30 saal hai, climate change ke worst effects avoid karne ke liye. Ye hume 30 saal mein kar dikhana hai toh hume ise entrepreneur ke jaise dekhna padega not just personally but as a world. (We only have 30 years to avoid the worst effects of climate change. We need to see it as entrepreneurs, not just personally, but as a global community, to achieve this within 30 years).”

Advertisement

Digital Paani is an IoT-enabled platform to drive operational excellence in ETP and STP management as well as live water accounting to achieve water neutrality. It provides a new way to seamlessly manage plants and deliver safe and compliant operations, allowing you to recover and reuse more water.

Namita Thapar asked if their business is profitable to which the pitcher replied, “We are not profitable. Humara jo building segment hai vo profit center banne ja raha hai. Hum invest kar rahe hai product mein, sales and marketing mein, especially for the industrial segment. (We are not profitable. Our building segment is becoming a profit center. We are investing in the product, sales, and marketing, especially for the industrial segment).”

Canvaloop’s pitch

Canvaloop is a company focused on material sciences, working on the infrastructure of the worldwide textile supply chain. Canvaloop takes agricultural waste and turns it into textile fibers. They use a closed-loop process that's eco-friendly, without solvents, and recycles all water back into the system.

Anupam raises concern over Canvaloop’s financial requirements

When Aman Gupta examined a pair of Levi’s jeans, the pitcher said that 20 percent of the jeans' fiber came from their company. Aman praised them and said, “Not bad yaar.”

Anupam asked, “toh kitna lagega? (So, how much do you want?)” The pitcher said, “Aise figure nahi hai mere paas. (I don't have such figures).” Anupam then said, “Aapko itni badi company banani hai. 1 lakh tonn ka capacity ka plant dalna hai. Aapko yeh nahi pata hai aapko paise kitne daalne hai. (You want to establish such a big company. You need to install a plant with a capacity of 1 lakh tons. Don't you know how much money you need to invest.).

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh wraps up show’s third season with a fun video; pens heartfelt note