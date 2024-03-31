Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh wraps up show’s third season with a fun video; pens heartfelt note

Vineeta Singh has been on Shark Tank India since it started. She's a successful businesswoman who has invested in a lot of startups and helped many entrepreneurs build their companies. She often shares advice and words of wisdom on her social media, helping entrepreneurs create successful businesses. This time, the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics has shared a heartwarming video on wrapping up season 3 of Shark Tank India.

Vineeta Singh expresses gratitude for Shark Tank India 3:

Vineeta Singh took to her social media handles to express her gratitude following the wrap-up of the show. She shared a behind-the-scenes video, reflecting on the experience gained from her fellow Sharks and the entire journey. She penned a heartfelt caption, “@sharktank.india season 3 wrap up. So grateful for all that I learnt from the other sharks & dolphins in the tank. Video courtesy: @shirazisanam @shrutydubey_.”

In the video, she shared moments from Shark Tank India season 3 and wrote, “You are the sum of the 5 people you spend most time with…so make sure you’re learning, growing, having fun.”

Fan Reactions

Reacting to Vineeta Singh’s video, fans expressed love and admiration for her and the show. Ritesh Agarwal, founder and Group CEO of OYO, also reacted to the post and commented on the video, “You are the best.” A user wrote, “I am not fond of television shows, but couldn’t miss a single episode of Shark Tank. The best reality show of all times, with the best of people.” Another user commented, “Ab mai roj raat ko khana khate khate kya dekhu?! (Now, what should I watch while eating dinner every night?!).”

When it comes to her investments in the current season of Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh has put her money into several startups. Whether investing alone or joining forces with other Sharks on the show, Vineeta ensures that profitable deals are secured.

About Shark Tank India 3:

The third season of Shark Tank India began on January 22, introducing six new judges alongside the panel from the previous season. The new Sharks are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have appeared in previous seasons.

