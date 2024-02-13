Ronnie Screwvala is the newest Shark to join the ongoing Shark Tank India 3. On his first day on the show, he got impressed with the second pitchers of the day and offered them a deal. The pitcher introduced the brand which makes sunglasses out of recycled chips packets. Hearing the pitcher's sttory, Shark Anupam Mittal compared it to the Bollywood film, Swades. Read on to know what made him say this.

Anupam Mittal compares pitcher's story to Swades

The pitcher introduced the brand and claimed his company is the first to make sunglasses out of completely recycled products, while others usually use around 70% recycled products. “This is the world's first sunglass that is made from chips' packets,” says the pitcher holding up a sunglass from his brand. The pitcher, Anish Malpani asked for INR 75 Lakhs for 1% equity on the valuation of Rs 75 crores.

On being asked by Shark Anupam Mittal about what made him think of working on environmental issues, the pitcher shared his story. "I was born in India and for the first 9 years I lived in Aurangabad. Then my father got a job in Dubai so I grew up there. Then I studied in Texas and then I was making very good money in New York. Everything was there but something was missing so I chose to come back to India and I spent 3 years learning how to make an impact. In 2019, I came to India and started working on this and chose to work in MLP," shared the pitcher.

Advertisement

Check out the promo of the episode here:

Hearing his story, Anupam reacts and brings a filmy reference. He says, "Why do I feel that I am seeing Swades' extended version? A lot of foreign return founders and entrepreneurs. Ronnie has made the film." To this, Ronnie Screwvala adds, "At the time when we released it, it was called before its time and now I think its time has come."

Judge Aman Gupta compliments his products and other Sharks also got impressed understanding the brand and his motive. The pitcher gets two offers from Shark Tank India 3 judges- one from Aman Gupta and the other from Ronnie Screwvala and Peyush Bansal.

Aman Gupta offered Rs 30 Lakhs for 1% and Rs 45 Lakhs debt at 10% interest for 2 years. Ronnie offered Rs 75 Lakhs for 3% at Rs 25 cr valuation, in which Peyush tagged along. The pitcher says yes to Ronnie and Peyush’s combined offer.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Brand introduces shades made from recycled chips packets; Anupam Mittal says ‘interesting’