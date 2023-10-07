Shark Tank India 3: Deepinder Goyal to join the judges panel; Who is he?

Shark Tank India makers are all set to launch the third edition of the popular business reality show. The first two seasons of Shark Tank India received an incredible response from the viewers owing to top-notch pitchers and their unique pitching ideas. Shark Tank India 3 will soon hit our screens and promises to offer a platform to several budding pitchers to pitch their business deals and get funding for their businesses. Amidst the hype for the third season, fans are excitedly looking forward to the lineup of sharks who will be taking the seats of the judges.

Deepinder Goyal to join Shark Tank India 3:

In Shark Tank India 3, several new business owners have joined the judges' panel. After Ritesh Agarwal, one more new entrepreneur is gearing up to grace the esteemed panel of Sharks for Shark Tank India Season 3. The new entrepreneur joining the judges' panel is Deepinder Goyal -Founder and CEO of Zomato. Deepinder Goyal will be joining - Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms).

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal (40) is the Co-founder and CEO of Zomato, the largest restaurant aggregate and food delivery service in India. Zomato was founded by Deepinder and Pankaj together in 2008. Zomato was initially named as Foodiebay and was renamed as Zomato in 2011. Along with India, Zomato is available in more than 24 countries such as UAE, Sri Lanka, Qatar, UK, Indonesia and many more countries.

Speaking about the last season, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks, and they were -Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 10, 2023.

With the unparalleled acumen of the Sharks and host Rahul Dua lighting the way, Shark Tank India 3 promises not just investments but also stories that will echo in the corridors of success for years to come. The business reality show is all set to premiere in January 2023.

